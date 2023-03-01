Drew Eubanks could make a big impact for the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Eubanks, in his last game, had five points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 123-105 loss to the Warriors.

We're going to examine Eubanks' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Drew Eubanks Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 6.0 7.3 Rebounds 7.5 5.1 7.0 Assists 2.5 1.2 2.0 PRA -- 12.3 16.3 PR 15.5 11.1 14.3 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.0



Drew Eubanks Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 4.2% of the Trail Blazers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 3.7 per contest.

Eubanks' Trail Blazers average 100.5 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Pelicans have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 103 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pelicans are ranked 17th in the NBA, allowing 113.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Pelicans have allowed 42.4 rebounds per game, which puts them eighth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans are 12th in the NBA, giving up 25 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pelicans have allowed 12.2 makes per game, 15th in the league.

Drew Eubanks vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2022 27 6 8 3 0 0 0

