The New Orleans Pelicans (30-32) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Portland Trail Blazers (29-32) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Moda Center as only 2.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ROOT Sports NW, and BSNO.

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ROOT Sports NW, and BSNO

ESPN, ROOT Sports NW, and BSNO Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Trail Blazers 116 - Pelicans 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 2.5)

Pelicans (+ 2.5) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



The Trail Blazers (29-31-1 ATS) have covered the spread 47.5% of the time, 2.3% more often than the Pelicans (28-33-1) this season.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Portland (15-11) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (57.7%) than New Orleans (8-18-1) does as the underdog (29.6%).

Portland and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 49.2% of the time this season (30 out of 61). That's less often than New Orleans and its opponents have (33 out of 62).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Pelicans are 10-22, while the Trail Blazers are 18-12 as moneyline favorites.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

With 115.0 points per game on offense, Portland is 12th in the NBA. At the other end of the court, it allows 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Trail Blazers are averaging 24.2 assists per game, which ranks them 21st in the NBA in 2022-23.

This year, the Trail Blazers are making 13.2 threes per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.6% (eighth-ranked) from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by Portland in 2022-23, 58.6% of them have been two-pointers (67.7% of the team's made baskets) and 41.4% have been three-pointers (32.3%).

