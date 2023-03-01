The Portland Trail Blazers (29-32) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans (30-32) at Moda Center on Wednesday, March 1 at 10:00 PM ET.

In their last game on Tuesday, the Trail Blazers suffered a 123-105 loss to the Warriors. Damian Lillard scored a team-high 25 points for the Trail Blazers in the loss.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jusuf Nurkic C Out Calf 13.8 9.4 2.9 Justise Winslow SF Out Ankle 6.8 5.0 3.4 Ryan Arcidiacono PG Out Back 0.9 0.7 0.6 Anfernee Simons SG Out Ankle 21.4 2.7 4.2

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Jonas Valančiūnas: Questionable (Calf), Josh Richardson: Questionable (Quadricep), Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Ankle), Zion Williamson: Out (Hamstring), Jose Alvarado: Out (Tibia)

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN, ROOT Sports NW, and BSNO

Trail Blazers Season Insights

The Trail Blazers record only 1.5 more points per game (115.0) than the Pelicans allow (113.5).

When Portland scores more than 113.5 points, it is 22-5.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Trail Blazers have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 118.7 points per contest over that span compared to the 115.0 they've put up over the course of this year.

Portland connects on 13.2 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league) while shooting 37.6% from deep (eighth-best in the NBA). It is making 1.2 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 12.0 per game while shooting 37.0%.

The Trail Blazers rank fifth in the NBA with 114.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 25th in the league defensively with 114.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Trail Blazers -2.5 232

