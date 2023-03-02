The Minnesota Wild (34-21-6) visit the Vancouver Canucks (24-31-5) at Rogers Arena on Thursday, March 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, BSN, and BSWIX, with each team heading into the game following a victory. The Wild are coming off a 2-1 shootout victory over the New York Islanders, while the Canucks knocked off the Dallas Stars 5-4 in overtime in their last game.

Canucks vs. Wild Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, BSN, and BSWIX

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-165) Canucks (+140) 6

Canucks Betting Insights

This season the Canucks have been an underdog 39 times, and won 13, or 33.3%, of those games.

Vancouver has entered 24 games this season as an underdog by +140 or more and is 8-16 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Canucks.

Vancouver has played 50 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Canucks vs. Wild Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 170 (25th) Goals 201 (10th) 164 (7th) Goals Allowed 238 (31st) 44 (10th) Power Play Goals 46 (8th) 34 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 58 (30th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

Eight of Vancouver's past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Canucks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, 0.5 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

Over the last 10 games, the Canucks and their opponents averaged 0.5 more goals than their season game score average of 9.3 goals.

The Canucks have the league's 10th-best scoring offense (201 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Canucks have given up 4.0 goals per game, 238 total, which ranks 31st among league teams.

They have a -37 goal differential, which ranks 24th in the league.

