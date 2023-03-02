Canucks vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:46 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Wild (34-21-6) visit the Vancouver Canucks (24-31-5) at Rogers Arena on Thursday, March 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, BSN, and BSWIX, with each team heading into the game following a victory. The Wild are coming off a 2-1 shootout victory over the New York Islanders, while the Canucks knocked off the Dallas Stars 5-4 in overtime in their last game.
Canucks vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-165)
|Canucks (+140)
|6
Canucks Betting Insights
- This season the Canucks have been an underdog 39 times, and won 13, or 33.3%, of those games.
- Vancouver has entered 24 games this season as an underdog by +140 or more and is 8-16 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Canucks.
- Vancouver has played 50 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Canucks vs. Wild Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|170 (25th)
|Goals
|201 (10th)
|164 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|238 (31st)
|44 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|46 (8th)
|34 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|58 (30th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- Eight of Vancouver's past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Canucks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, 0.5 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- Over the last 10 games, the Canucks and their opponents averaged 0.5 more goals than their season game score average of 9.3 goals.
- The Canucks have the league's 10th-best scoring offense (201 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- The Canucks have given up 4.0 goals per game, 238 total, which ranks 31st among league teams.
- They have a -37 goal differential, which ranks 24th in the league.
