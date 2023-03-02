Coming off a win last time out, the Minnesota Wild will visit the Vancouver Canucks (who also won their previous game) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

You can watch ESPN+, SNP, BSN, and BSWIX to see the Canucks look to defeat the Wild.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/10/2022 Canucks Wild 3-0 MIN 10/20/2022 Wild Canucks 4-3 (F/OT) MIN

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks allow 4.0 goals per game (238 in total), 31st in the league.

With 201 goals (3.4 per game), the Canucks have the league's 10th-best offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Canucks are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that span.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 58 28 48 76 37 40 43.3% Quinn Hughes 56 5 52 57 35 45 100% Jonathan Tanner Miller 59 20 34 54 41 44 52.5% Andrei Kuzmenko 59 28 26 54 18 24 - Brock Boeser 52 11 27 38 16 18 29.4%

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have given up 164 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL play.

The Wild's 170 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Wild have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Wild have given up 16 goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 19 goals over that time.

Wild Key Players