Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Grant, in his most recent game, had 28 points in a 121-110 loss to the Pelicans.

With prop bets available for Grant, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20.8 18.6 Rebounds 5.5 4.4 4.3 Assists 2.5 2.3 1.9 PRA 30.5 27.5 24.8 PR 27.5 25.2 22.9 3PM 2.5 2.3 1.8



Jerami Grant Insights vs. the Hawks

Grant has taken 14.6 shots per game this season and made 7.0 per game, which account for 15.9% and 15.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 2.3 threes per game, or 16.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Grant's opponents, the Hawks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers average 100.4 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

The Hawks are the 22nd-best defensive team in the league, conceding 117 points per contest.

Conceding 45.3 rebounds per game, the Hawks are the 26th-ranked squad in the league.

The Hawks allow 25.4 assists per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks are ranked eighth in the league, giving up 11.7 makes per game.

Jerami Grant vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/30/2023 35 22 2 1 4 2 0

