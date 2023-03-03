Nassir Little could make a big impact for the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Atlanta Hawks.

In a 121-110 loss to the Pelicans (his most recent action) Little produced .

In this piece we'll break down Little's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Nassir Little Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.4 8.1 Rebounds 3.5 2.6 3.5 Assists -- 1.0 1.3 PRA -- 10 12.9 PR 11.5 9 11.6 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.6



Nassir Little Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Nassir Little has made 2.4 shots per game, which adds up to 3.8% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.1 threes per game, or 5.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Little's opponents, the Hawks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers average 100.4 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

The Hawks are the 22nd-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 117 points per game.

On the boards, the Hawks have given up 45.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 26th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Hawks have given up 25.4 per game, 14th in the NBA.

The Hawks give up 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

Nassir Little vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/30/2023 13 6 0 0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.