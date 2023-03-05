Drew Eubanks' Portland Trail Blazers face the Orlando Magic at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on March 3, Eubanks put up eight points and seven rebounds in a 129-111 loss versus the Hawks.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Eubanks, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Drew Eubanks Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 6.0 7.0 Rebounds 7.5 5.1 7.2 Assists -- 1.2 1.9 PRA -- 12.3 16.1 PR 14.5 11.1 14.2 3PM 0.5 0.0 0.0



Drew Eubanks Insights vs. the Magic

Eubanks is responsible for taking 4.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 3.7 per game.

The Trail Blazers rank 28th in possessions per game with 100.5. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 101.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Magic have given up 113.6 points per game, which is 17th-best in the league.

The Magic are the seventh-ranked team in the league, giving up 42 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.8 assists per game, the Magic are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Magic are the 27th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Drew Eubanks vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/10/2023 14 6 4 1 0 1 0

