Trail Blazers vs. Magic Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 5
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:54 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (29-34) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (27-37) on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Trail Blazers vs. Magic Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and ROOT Sports NW+
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
Trail Blazers vs. Magic Score Prediction
- Prediction: Magic 115 - Trail Blazers 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Magic
- Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (228.5)
- The Trail Blazers (29-33-1 ATS) have covered the spread 54.7% of the time, 8.7% less often than the Magic (35-27-2) this season.
- As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Portland is 13-14-1 against the spread compared to the 3-4 ATS record Orlando puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.
- When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Orlando does it in fewer games (46.9% of the time) than Portland (47.6%).
- The Magic have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-6) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .344 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (11-21).
Trail Blazers Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Portland is 13th in the league offensively (114.9 points scored per game) and 19th on defense (115.7 points conceded).
- The Trail Blazers are 22nd in the league in assists (24.1 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Trail Blazers are eighth in the league in 3-pointers made (13.1 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (37.4%).
- Portland takes 58.5% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.7% of Portland's baskets are 2-pointers, and 32.3% are 3-pointers.
