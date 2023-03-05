Trendon Watford will hope to make a difference for the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, against the Orlando Magic.

In his most recent time out, a 129-111 loss to the Hawks, Watford had eight points.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Watford, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Trendon Watford Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 5.7 6.9 Rebounds 4.5 3.4 4.1 Assists 2.5 1.9 3.3 PRA -- 11 14.3 PR 12.5 9.1 11 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Trendon Watford's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Trendon Watford Insights vs. the Magic

Watford has taken 3.8 shots per game this season and made 2.2 per game, which account for 3.3% and 4.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Trail Blazers rank 28th in possessions per game with 100.5. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 101.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Magic are 17th in the NBA, giving up 113.6 points per game.

The Magic allow 42.0 rebounds per contest, ranking seventh in the league.

Giving up 25.8 assists per game, the Magic are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

The Magic concede 13.0 made 3-pointers per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

Trendon Watford vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2022 20 8 3 0 0 0 0 1/17/2022 12 8 3 0 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Watford or any of his Trail Blazers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.