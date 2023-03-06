Damian Lillard Player Prop Bets: Trail Blazers vs. Pistons - March 6
The Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard included, face the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
Let's dive into the prop bets available for Lillard, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Pistons
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|36.5
|32.5
|38.9
|Rebounds
|5.5
|4.5
|6.2
|Assists
|7.5
|7.1
|6.3
|PRA
|48.5
|44.1
|51.4
|PR
|41.5
|37
|45.1
|3PM
|4.5
|4.3
|4.8
Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Pistons
- Lillard is responsible for attempting 19.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.7 per game.
- Lillard is averaging 11.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 25.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.
- Lillard's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers average 100.6 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.
- The Pistons concede 119.1 points per contest, 29th-ranked in the NBA.
- Giving up 44.8 rebounds per game, the Pistons are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.
- Looking at assists, the Pistons are ranked 18th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per game.
- The Pistons allow 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.
Damian Lillard vs. the Pistons
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/2/2023
|29
|19
|5
|10
|3
|2
|4
