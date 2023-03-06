Drew Eubanks plus his Portland Trail Blazers teammates hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 122-119 win over the Magic, Eubanks put up 13 points and six rebounds.

If you'd like to place a wager on Eubanks' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Drew Eubanks Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 6.1 7.3 Rebounds 7.5 5.1 7.4 Assists -- 1.2 1.7 PRA -- 12.4 16.4 PR 15.5 11.2 14.7 3PM 0.5 0.0 0.0



Drew Eubanks Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 4.2% of the Trail Blazers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 3.7 per contest.

Eubanks' opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 27th in possessions per game with 100.6.

On defense, the Pistons have allowed 119.1 points per game, which is 29th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Pistons have given up 44.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pistons have allowed 25.7 per game, 18th in the NBA.

The Pistons give up 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Drew Eubanks vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 29 10 10 2 0 3 4

