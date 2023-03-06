Trail Blazers vs. Pistons: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 6
The Detroit Pistons (15-49), on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, will try to turn around a seven-game losing stretch when hosting the Portland Trail Blazers (30-34). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and ROOT Sports NW.
Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Game Info
- Date: Monday, March 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET and ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Trail Blazers Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Trail Blazers (-5.5)
|229.5
|-215
|+185
|BetMGM
|Trail Blazers (-5.5)
|229.5
|-225
|+180
|PointsBet
|Trail Blazers (-5.5)
|229.5
|-227
|+185
|Tipico
|Trail Blazers (-5.5)
|-
|-220
|+190
Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Betting Trends
- The Trail Blazers have a -53 scoring differential, putting up 115 points per game (13th in the league) and giving up 115.8 (19th in the NBA).
- The Pistons are being outscored by 7.7 points per game, with a -491 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.4 points per game (27th in NBA), and give up 119.1 per contest (29th in league).
- These teams average 226.4 points per game combined, 3.1 less than this game's total.
- These two teams give up 234.9 points per game combined, 5.4 more points than the total for this matchup.
- Portland has covered 30 times in 64 chances against the spread this season.
- Detroit is 29-33-2 ATS this year.
Trail Blazers and Pistons NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Trail Blazers
|+60000
|+35000
|-
|Pistons
|+100000
|+90000
|-
