Damian Lillard and Jaden Ivey are two players to watch on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Portland Trail Blazers (30-34) match up with the Detroit Pistons (15-49) at Little Caesars Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pistons

Game Day: Monday, March 6

Monday, March 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Lillard, Bojan Bogdanovic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Trail Blazers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Trail Blazers beat the Magic on Sunday, 122-119. Their top scorer was Lillard with 41 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Damian Lillard 41 9 6 2 1 4 Jerami Grant 20 6 7 1 2 3 Cameron Reddish 16 5 3 2 0 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant puts up 20.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Anfernee Simons averages 21.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest (fifth in NBA).

Jusuf Nurkic is posting 13.8 points, 2.9 assists and 9.4 rebounds per contest.

Drew Eubanks puts up a team-high 5.1 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 6.1 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 68.3% from the field.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Damian Lillard 36.1 5.8 5.8 1.1 0.2 4.6 Jerami Grant 14.4 3.3 2.1 0.5 0.8 1.4 Drew Eubanks 7.3 7.4 1.7 0.4 1.1 0 Cameron Reddish 12.9 2.5 2.1 1.2 0.3 2.1 Matisse Thybulle 7 3.8 1.5 1.6 1.1 1.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.