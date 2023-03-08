Damian Lillard and the rest of the Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Lillard, in his last game (March 6 win against the Pistons) posted 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Lillard's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 34.5 32.4 39.2 Rebounds 5.5 4.6 7.1 Assists 6.5 7.2 7.0 PRA 46.5 44.2 53.3 PR 39.5 37 46.3 3PM 4.5 4.3 5.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Damian Lillard's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Celtics

Lillard is responsible for attempting 19.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.9 per game.

Lillard is averaging 11.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 25.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Lillard's Trail Blazers average 100.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 102.0 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Celtics are ranked ninth in the NBA, giving up 112.5 points per game.

Conceding 43.8 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

The Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the league, giving up 22.9 assists per game.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Lillard or any of his Trail Blazers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.