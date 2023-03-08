Jerami Grant Player Prop Bets: Trail Blazers vs. Celtics - March 8
Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers match up versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.
Below we will dive into Grant's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.
Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|20.5
|20.8
|19.6
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.4
|4.7
|Assists
|2.5
|2.4
|2.6
|PRA
|27.5
|27.6
|26.9
|PR
|24.5
|25.2
|24.3
|3PM
|1.5
|2.3
|2.0
Jerami Grant Insights vs. the Celtics
- This season, he's put up 16.0% of the Trail Blazers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.7 per contest.
- He's made 2.3 threes per game, or 16.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Grant's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers average 100.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.
- The Celtics allow 112.5 points per contest, ninth-ranked in the league.
- On the glass, the Celtics are 18th in the league, conceding 43.8 rebounds per contest.
- The Celtics allow 22.9 assists per game, second-ranked in the league.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have allowed 11.8 makes per contest, seventh in the league.
Jerami Grant vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/11/2022
|38
|20
|4
|0
|3
|3
|1
|2/26/2022
|31
|11
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2/16/2022
|29
|24
|2
|3
|4
|0
|2
|2/4/2022
|26
|10
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
