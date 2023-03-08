Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers match up versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, a 110-104 win versus the Pistons, Grant totaled 26 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Below we will dive into Grant's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.8 19.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.7 Assists 2.5 2.4 2.6 PRA 27.5 27.6 26.9 PR 24.5 25.2 24.3 3PM 1.5 2.3 2.0



Jerami Grant Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 16.0% of the Trail Blazers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.7 per contest.

He's made 2.3 threes per game, or 16.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Grant's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers average 100.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Celtics allow 112.5 points per contest, ninth-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Celtics are 18th in the league, conceding 43.8 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics allow 22.9 assists per game, second-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have allowed 11.8 makes per contest, seventh in the league.

Jerami Grant vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2022 38 20 4 0 3 3 1 2/26/2022 31 11 1 1 0 1 0 2/16/2022 29 24 2 3 4 0 2 2/4/2022 26 10 3 3 1 0 0

