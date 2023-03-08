The Portland Trail Blazers, Matisse Thybulle included, hit the court versus the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Thybulle, in his last time out, had three points in a 110-104 win over the Pistons.

Now let's examine Thybulle's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Matisse Thybulle Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 3.5 7.6 Rebounds 3.5 1.8 4.2 Assists -- 0.7 1.7 PRA -- 6 13.5 PR 11.5 5.3 11.8 3PM 1.5 0.7 1.9



Matisse Thybulle Insights vs. the Celtics

Thybulle's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 102 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 27th in possessions per game with 100.5.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 112.5 points per game, which is ninth-best in the league.

The Celtics allow 43.8 rebounds per contest, ranking 18th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have conceded 22.9 per contest, second in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have conceded 11.8 makes per game, seventh in the league.

Matisse Thybulle vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 10 3 1 0 1 0 1 10/18/2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.