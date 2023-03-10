The Portland Trail Blazers (31-35) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (43-22) at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, March 10 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers are coming off of a 115-93 loss to the Celtics in their most recent outing on Wednesday. Damian Lillard's team-high 27 points paced the Trail Blazers in the loss.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Justise Winslow SF Out Ankle 6.8 5.0 3.4 Ryan Arcidiacono PG Out Back 0.9 0.7 0.6 Anfernee Simons SG Questionable Ankle 21.1 2.7 4.1

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: James Harden: Questionable (Foot)

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-PH

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Trail Blazers Season Insights

The Trail Blazers' 114.6 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow to opponents.

Portland is 24-14 when it scores more than 110.9 points.

The Trail Blazers are posting 112.6 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 2.0 fewer points than their average for the season (114.6).

Portland knocks down 13.2 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league), 1.2 more than its opponents.

The Trail Blazers average 113.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (ninth in league), and give up 114.7 points per 100 possessions (26th in NBA).

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -8.5 233

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.