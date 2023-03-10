How to Watch the Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 10
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:37 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A pair of the league's best scorers take the court when Joel Embiid (first, 33.3 points per game) and the Philadelphia 76ers (43-22) host Damian Lillard (third, 32.3) and the Portland Trail Blazers (31-35) on March 10, 2023 on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-PH.
Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Trail Blazers Stats Insights
- The Trail Blazers are shooting 47.9% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 47.3% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.
- Portland has compiled a 24-8 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.3% from the field.
- The 76ers are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 22nd.
- The Trail Blazers' 114.6 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.
- Portland is 24-14 when it scores more than 110.9 points.
Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison
- The Trail Blazers average more points per game at home (119.6) than on the road (109.9), but also allow more at home (117) than away (114.3).
- In 2022-23 Portland is conceding 2.7 more points per game at home (117) than on the road (114.3).
- This season the Trail Blazers are collecting more assists at home (24.6 per game) than away (23.6).
Trail Blazers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Justise Winslow
|Out
|Ankle
|Ryan Arcidiacono
|Out
|Back
|Anfernee Simons
|Questionable
|Ankle
