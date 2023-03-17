The Boston Celtics (48-22) will look to Jayson Tatum (sixth in the league scoring 30.1 points per game) when they try to hold off Damian Lillard (third in the NBA with 32.3 PPG) and the Portland Trail Blazers (31-38) on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Moda Center. The Celtics are 6-point road favorites in the game, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BOS.

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BOS

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BOS Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 118 - Trail Blazers 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 6)

Trail Blazers (+ 6) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



The Celtics' .500 ATS win percentage (35-32-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Trail Blazers' .464 mark (32-36-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Portland covers the spread when it is a 6-point underdog or more 46.2% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 6 or more (43.6%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Portland and its opponents don't do it as often (49.3% of the time) as Boston and its opponents (51.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 46-19, a better mark than the Trail Blazers have put up (12-24) as moneyline underdogs.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

With 114.4 points scored per game and 115.9 points allowed, Portland is 15th in the league on offense and 19th defensively.

The Trail Blazers are 22nd in the NBA in assists (24.1 per game) in 2022-23.

With 13.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37.3% from downtown, the Trail Blazers are eighth and eighth in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Portland takes 41.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 58.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.6% of Portland's baskets are 3-pointers, and 67.4% are 2-pointers.

