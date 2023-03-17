Trail Blazers vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 17
On Friday, March 17, 2023, a pair of the NBA's best scorers -- Jayson Tatum (sixth, 30.1 points per game) and Damian Lillard (third, 32.3) -- face off when the Boston Celtics (48-22) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (31-38) at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BOS.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Trail Blazers matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Trail Blazers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-5.5)
|234
|-230
|+195
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-5.5)
|234.5
|-250
|+195
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-4)
|230
|-189
|+160
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game with a +373 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.5 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 112.2 per outing (seventh in the league).
- The Trail Blazers' -103 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.4 points per game (15th in NBA) while giving up 115.9 per outing (19th in league).
- The two teams average 231.9 points per game combined, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 228.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Boston has compiled a 36-31-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Portland has put together a 32-36-1 record against the spread this year.
Trail Blazers and Celtics NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Trail Blazers
|+100000
|+50000
|+950
|Celtics
|+330
|+150
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Trail Blazers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.