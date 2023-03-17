On Friday, March 17, 2023, a pair of the NBA's best scorers -- Jayson Tatum (sixth, 30.1 points per game) and Damian Lillard (third, 32.3) -- face off when the Boston Celtics (48-22) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (31-38) at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Game Info

  • Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Portland, Oregon
  • Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-5.5) 234 -230 +195 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-5.5) 234.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-4) 230 -189 +160 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

  • The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game with a +373 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.5 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 112.2 per outing (seventh in the league).
  • The Trail Blazers' -103 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.4 points per game (15th in NBA) while giving up 115.9 per outing (19th in league).
  • The two teams average 231.9 points per game combined, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Combined, these teams surrender 228.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Boston has compiled a 36-31-3 ATS record so far this year.
  • Portland has put together a 32-36-1 record against the spread this year.

Trail Blazers and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 +950
Celtics +330 +150 -

