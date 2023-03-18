The Los Angeles Kings (40-20-9) will host the Vancouver Canucks (29-33-5) on Saturday, with the Kings coming off a victory and the Canucks off a defeat.

The Kings-Canucks game can be seen on ESPN+, BSW, CITY, SNP, and SN360, so tune in to catch the action.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Canucks vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/18/2022 Canucks Kings 4-1 VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks give up 3.8 goals per game (253 in total), 28th in the NHL.

The Canucks' 224 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 11th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Canucks are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 65 31 54 85 40 50 43.1% Jonathan Tanner Miller 66 25 37 62 43 45 54.1% Andrei Kuzmenko 66 34 27 61 19 27 - Quinn Hughes 63 5 56 61 39 46 100% Brock Boeser 59 12 33 45 18 19 40%

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have allowed 222 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.

The Kings' 231 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Kings have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kings have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.

Kings Key Players