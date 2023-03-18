The Los Angeles Kings (40-20-9) will host the Vancouver Canucks (29-33-5) on Saturday, with the Kings coming off a victory and the Canucks off a defeat.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, CITY, SNP, and SN360
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Canucks vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/18/2022 Canucks Kings 4-1 VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

  • The Canucks give up 3.8 goals per game (253 in total), 28th in the NHL.
  • The Canucks' 224 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 11th in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Canucks are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Elias Pettersson 65 31 54 85 40 50 43.1%
Jonathan Tanner Miller 66 25 37 62 43 45 54.1%
Andrei Kuzmenko 66 34 27 61 19 27 -
Quinn Hughes 63 5 56 61 39 46 100%
Brock Boeser 59 12 33 45 18 19 40%

Kings Stats & Trends

  • The Kings have allowed 222 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The Kings' 231 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 games, the Kings have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Kings have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kevin Fiala 66 22 46 68 37 17 57.1%
Anze Kopitar 69 26 37 63 41 38 56%
Adrian Kempe 69 32 19 51 31 21 31.4%
Phillip Danault 69 18 30 48 21 23 53.8%
Viktor Arvidsson 64 19 27 46 25 13 42.1%

