How to Watch the Canucks vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Kings (40-20-9) will host the Vancouver Canucks (29-33-5) on Saturday, with the Kings coming off a victory and the Canucks off a defeat.
The Kings-Canucks game can be seen on ESPN+, BSW, CITY, SNP, and SN360, so tune in to catch the action.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, CITY, SNP, and SN360
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Canucks vs. Kings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/18/2022
|Canucks
|Kings
|4-1 VAN
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks give up 3.8 goals per game (253 in total), 28th in the NHL.
- The Canucks' 224 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 11th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Canucks are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that stretch.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|65
|31
|54
|85
|40
|50
|43.1%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|66
|25
|37
|62
|43
|45
|54.1%
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|66
|34
|27
|61
|19
|27
|-
|Quinn Hughes
|63
|5
|56
|61
|39
|46
|100%
|Brock Boeser
|59
|12
|33
|45
|18
|19
|40%
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have allowed 222 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Kings' 231 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Kings have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Kings have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kevin Fiala
|66
|22
|46
|68
|37
|17
|57.1%
|Anze Kopitar
|69
|26
|37
|63
|41
|38
|56%
|Adrian Kempe
|69
|32
|19
|51
|31
|21
|31.4%
|Phillip Danault
|69
|18
|30
|48
|21
|23
|53.8%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|64
|19
|27
|46
|25
|13
|42.1%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.