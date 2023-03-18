The Los Angeles Kings (40-20-9), coming off a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, host the Vancouver Canucks (29-33-5) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, March 18 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, CITY, SNP, and SN360. The Canucks fell to the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 in their last outing.

In the past 10 contests, the Canucks have gone 7-3-0 while scoring 32 total goals (five power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 15.2%). They have allowed 23 goals.

Here is our pick for who will secure the victory in Saturday's game.

Canucks vs. Kings Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Kings 5, Canucks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-190)

Kings (-190) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-2.1)

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have a record of 29-33-5 this season and are 11-5-16 in overtime contests.

In the 25 games Vancouver has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 25 points.

This season the Canucks scored just one goal in 10 games and they lost every time.

Vancouver failed to win all 13 games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Canucks have scored more than two goals in 43 games, earning 63 points from those contests.

Vancouver has scored a lone power-play goal in 25 games this season and has recorded 22 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vancouver has posted a record of 12-16-3 (27 points).

The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in 31 games. The Canucks went 15-14-2 in those contests (32 points).

Kings Rank Kings AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 10th 3.35 Goals Scored 3.34 11th 17th 3.22 Goals Allowed 3.78 30th 10th 32.5 Shots 30.3 21st 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 30.9 13th 6th 24.2% Power Play % 22.2% 11th 22nd 76.2% Penalty Kill % 68.7% 32nd

Canucks vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, CITY, SNP, and SN360

ESPN+, BSW, CITY, SNP, and SN360 Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

