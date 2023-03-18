Canucks vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 18
The Los Angeles Kings (40-20-9), coming off a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, host the Vancouver Canucks (29-33-5) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, March 18 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, CITY, SNP, and SN360. The Canucks fell to the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 in their last outing.
In the past 10 contests, the Canucks have gone 7-3-0 while scoring 32 total goals (five power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 15.2%). They have allowed 23 goals.
Here is our pick for who will secure the victory in Saturday's game.
Canucks vs. Kings Predictions for Saturday
Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Kings 5, Canucks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-190)
- Total Pick: Over (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-2.1)
Canucks Splits and Trends
- The Canucks have a record of 29-33-5 this season and are 11-5-16 in overtime contests.
- In the 25 games Vancouver has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 25 points.
- This season the Canucks scored just one goal in 10 games and they lost every time.
- Vancouver failed to win all 13 games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Canucks have scored more than two goals in 43 games, earning 63 points from those contests.
- Vancouver has scored a lone power-play goal in 25 games this season and has recorded 22 points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vancouver has posted a record of 12-16-3 (27 points).
- The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in 31 games. The Canucks went 15-14-2 in those contests (32 points).
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Canucks AVG
|Canucks Rank
|10th
|3.35
|Goals Scored
|3.34
|11th
|17th
|3.22
|Goals Allowed
|3.78
|30th
|10th
|32.5
|Shots
|30.3
|21st
|5th
|28.2
|Shots Allowed
|30.9
|13th
|6th
|24.2%
|Power Play %
|22.2%
|11th
|22nd
|76.2%
|Penalty Kill %
|68.7%
|32nd
Canucks vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, CITY, SNP, and SN360
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
