The Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks (each coming off a win in its most recent game) will clash on Sunday at Honda Center in Anaheim.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNP
  • Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Canucks vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/8/2023 Canucks Ducks 3-2 (F/OT) VAN
11/3/2022 Canucks Ducks 8-5 VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Canucks are allowing 255 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 28th in NHL action.
  • The Canucks' 226 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Canucks have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Elias Pettersson 66 32 54 86 40 51 43%
Jonathan Tanner Miller 67 25 39 64 43 47 53.8%
Quinn Hughes 64 5 58 63 39 47 100%
Andrei Kuzmenko 67 34 27 61 19 27 -
Brock Boeser 60 13 33 46 18 19 39.1%

Ducks Stats & Trends

  • The Ducks' total of 278 goals conceded (4.0 per game) is 32nd in the league.
  • With 179 goals (2.6 per game), the Ducks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
  • In their past 10 games, the Ducks have gone 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 33 goals during that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Trevor Zegras 69 22 36 58 64 28 41.7%
Troy Terry 62 20 32 52 24 42 100%
Cam Fowler 69 9 33 42 42 33 -
Mason McTavish 68 16 25 41 27 22 41.3%
Ryan Strome 69 12 22 34 29 27 43.6%

