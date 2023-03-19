How to Watch the Canucks vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:13 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks (each coming off a win in its most recent game) will clash on Sunday at Honda Center in Anaheim.
Tune in to ESPN+, BSW, and SNP to watch the Canucks and the Ducks take the ice.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNP
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Canucks vs. Ducks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/8/2023
|Canucks
|Ducks
|3-2 (F/OT) VAN
|11/3/2022
|Canucks
|Ducks
|8-5 VAN
Canucks Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Canucks are allowing 255 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 28th in NHL action.
- The Canucks' 226 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Canucks have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|66
|32
|54
|86
|40
|51
|43%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|67
|25
|39
|64
|43
|47
|53.8%
|Quinn Hughes
|64
|5
|58
|63
|39
|47
|100%
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|67
|34
|27
|61
|19
|27
|-
|Brock Boeser
|60
|13
|33
|46
|18
|19
|39.1%
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks' total of 278 goals conceded (4.0 per game) is 32nd in the league.
- With 179 goals (2.6 per game), the Ducks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Ducks have gone 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 33 goals during that time.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|69
|22
|36
|58
|64
|28
|41.7%
|Troy Terry
|62
|20
|32
|52
|24
|42
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|69
|9
|33
|42
|42
|33
|-
|Mason McTavish
|68
|16
|25
|41
|27
|22
|41.3%
|Ryan Strome
|69
|12
|22
|34
|29
|27
|43.6%
