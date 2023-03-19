The Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks (each coming off a win in its most recent game) will clash on Sunday at Honda Center in Anaheim.

Tune in to ESPN+, BSW, and SNP to watch the Canucks and the Ducks take the ice.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Canucks vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/8/2023 Canucks Ducks 3-2 (F/OT) VAN 11/3/2022 Canucks Ducks 8-5 VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Canucks are allowing 255 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 28th in NHL action.

The Canucks' 226 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Canucks have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 66 32 54 86 40 51 43% Jonathan Tanner Miller 67 25 39 64 43 47 53.8% Quinn Hughes 64 5 58 63 39 47 100% Andrei Kuzmenko 67 34 27 61 19 27 - Brock Boeser 60 13 33 46 18 19 39.1%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks' total of 278 goals conceded (4.0 per game) is 32nd in the league.

With 179 goals (2.6 per game), the Ducks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Ducks have gone 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 33 goals during that time.

Ducks Key Players