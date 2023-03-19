The Vancouver Canucks (30-33-5) take on the Anaheim Ducks (23-36-10) at Honda Center on Sunday, March 19 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SNP, with both teams heading into the game following a vistory. The Canucks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 in a shootout in their most recent game, while the Ducks are coming off a 7-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Over the last 10 games, the Canucks are 7-3-0 while totaling 31 goals against 23 goals allowed. On 30 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored six goals (20.0%).

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we expect to bring home the win in Sunday's hockey action.

Canucks vs. Ducks Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Canucks 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-130)

Canucks (-130) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Canucks (-0.1)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have finished 12-5-17 in overtime contests as part of an overall record of 30-33-5.

In the 25 games Vancouver has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 11-11-3 record (good for 25 points).

In the 10 games this season the Canucks scored just one goal, they lost every time.

Vancouver finished 1-13-0 in the 14 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).

The Canucks have scored more than two goals 43 times, and are 29-9-5 in those games (to record 63 points).

In the 26 games when Vancouver has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has an 11-13-2 record (24 points).

When it has outshot opponents, Vancouver is 12-16-3 (27 points).

The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Canucks finished 16-14-2 in those matchups (34 points).

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 11th 3.32 Goals Scored 2.59 31st 29th 3.75 Goals Allowed 4.03 32nd 23rd 30.1 Shots 28.9 27th 15th 31.1 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 10th 22.6% Power Play % 16.1% 30th 32nd 69% Penalty Kill % 72.6% 29th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Canucks vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNP

ESPN+, BSW, and SNP Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.