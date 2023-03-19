Canucks vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vancouver Canucks (30-33-5) visit the Anaheim Ducks (23-36-10) at Honda Center on Sunday, March 19 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SNP, with each team fresh off of a win. The Canucks are coming off a 3-2 shootout victory over the Los Angeles Kings, while the Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 in their last outing.
Canucks vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNP
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-130)
|Ducks (+110)
|7
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks are 11-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Vancouver has gone 7-4 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (63.6% win percentage).
- The Canucks have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this contest.
- Vancouver and its opponent have posted more than 7 goals in 43 of 68 games this season.
Canucks vs. Ducks Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|226 (12th)
|Goals
|179 (30th)
|255 (28th)
|Goals Allowed
|278 (32nd)
|51 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|31 (31st)
|62 (28th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|63 (29th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Vancouver went over three times.
- The Canucks' past 10 games have averaged 0.4 fewer goals than the over/under of 7 set for this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Canucks have scored 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Canucks' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 226 total, which makes them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Canucks have conceded 255 goals (3.8 per game) to rank 28th in league play.
- Their goal differential (-29) ranks them 24th in the NHL.
