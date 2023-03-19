The Vancouver Canucks (30-33-5) visit the Anaheim Ducks (23-36-10) at Honda Center on Sunday, March 19 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SNP, with each team fresh off of a win. The Canucks are coming off a 3-2 shootout victory over the Los Angeles Kings, while the Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 in their last outing.

Canucks vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNP

ESPN+, BSW, and SNP Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-130) Ducks (+110) 7

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks are 11-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Vancouver has gone 7-4 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (63.6% win percentage).

The Canucks have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this contest.

Vancouver and its opponent have posted more than 7 goals in 43 of 68 games this season.

Canucks vs. Ducks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 226 (12th) Goals 179 (30th) 255 (28th) Goals Allowed 278 (32nd) 51 (9th) Power Play Goals 31 (31st) 62 (28th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 63 (29th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Vancouver went over three times.

The Canucks' past 10 games have averaged 0.4 fewer goals than the over/under of 7 set for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Canucks have scored 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Canucks' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 226 total, which makes them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Canucks have conceded 255 goals (3.8 per game) to rank 28th in league play.

Their goal differential (-29) ranks them 24th in the NHL.

