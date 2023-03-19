The Los Angeles Clippers (37-34) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (31-39) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSC.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSC

ROOT Sports NW and BSSC Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: - Trail Blazers 115 - Clippers 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 3.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 3.5) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



The Trail Blazers (32-37-1 ATS) have covered the spread 49.3% of the time, 3.6% less often than the Clippers (35-36-0) this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Portland is 13-13-1 against the spread compared to the 15-16 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 45.1% of the time this season (32 out of 71). That's less often than Portland and its opponents have (35 out of 70).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Clippers are 30-15, while the Trail Blazers are 12-25 as moneyline underdogs.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

Portland is 15th in the league in points scored (114.4 per game) and 19th in points allowed (116.1).

This season the Trail Blazers are ranked 22nd in the league in assists at 24 per game.

The Trail Blazers make 13.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.3% from beyond the arc, ranking eighth and ninth, respectively, in the league.

In 2022-23, Portland has taken 42% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 58% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 32.7% of Portland's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 67.3% have been 2-pointers.

