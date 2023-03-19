On Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Moda Center, the Portland Trail Blazers (31-39) will try to end a three-game home losing skid when taking on the Los Angeles Clippers (37-34), airing at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSC.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clippers vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSC
  • Location: Portland, Oregon
  • Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clippers Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline
DraftKings Clippers (-3.5) 235.5 -155 +135 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Clippers (-3.5) 235.5 -165 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Clippers (-4) 236 -160 +135 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Clippers (-2.5) - -130 +110 Bet on this game with Tipico

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

  • The Clippers average 112.8 points per game (22nd in the league) while allowing 112.7 per contest (11th in the NBA). They have a +4 scoring differential overall.
  • The Trail Blazers' -117 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.4 points per game (15th in NBA) while giving up 116.1 per outing (19th in league).
  • The two teams average 227.2 points per game combined, 8.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Combined, these teams surrender 228.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Los Angeles has covered 35 times in 71 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Portland has covered 32 times in 70 games with a spread this year.

Trail Blazers and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Trail Blazers +100000 +80000 +1100
Clippers +1300 +600 -1587

