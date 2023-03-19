The Portland Trail Blazers (31-39) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (37-34) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 235.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Clippers -3.5 235.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

  • Portland's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 235.5 points in 29 of 70 outings.
  • Portland has had an average of 230.5 points scored in its games so far this season, 5.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Portland's ATS record is 33-37-0 this season.
  • The Trail Blazers have won in 12, or 32.4%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, Portland has won 10 of its 27 games, or 37%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
  • Portland has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Clippers vs Trail Blazers Total Facts
Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Clippers 18 25.4% 112.8 227.2 112.7 228.8 223.9
Trail Blazers 29 41.4% 114.4 227.2 116.1 228.8 229.3

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

  • Portland has gone 2-8 over its past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
  • Five of the Trail Blazers' last 10 contests have hit the over.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.471, 16-18-0 record) than on the road (.472, 17-19-0).
  • The Trail Blazers' 114.4 points per game are just 1.7 more points than the 112.7 the Clippers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.7 points, Portland is 23-10 against the spread and 24-9 overall.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Clippers and Trail Blazers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Clippers 35-36 17-17 32-39
Trail Blazers 33-37 15-15 35-35

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Clippers Trail Blazers
112.8
Points Scored (PG)
 114.4
22
NBA Rank (PPG)
 15
16-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 23-10
19-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 24-9
112.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.1
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
26-15
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 18-8
27-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 18-8

