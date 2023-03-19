How to Watch the Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:35 AM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (31-39) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (37-34) on March 19, 2023.
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSC
Trail Blazers Stats Insights
- The Trail Blazers are shooting 47.9% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 47.2% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Portland has a 24-12 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Clippers are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 22nd.
- The Trail Blazers' 114.4 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 112.7 the Clippers allow to opponents.
- Portland has put together a 24-9 record in games it scores more than 112.7 points.
Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Trail Blazers are scoring more points at home (119 per game) than on the road (110.1). But they are also giving up more at home (117.5) than away (114.8).
- At home, Portland gives up 117.5 points per game. On the road, it gives up 114.8.
- At home the Trail Blazers are collecting 24.4 assists per game, 0.7 more than away (23.7).
Trail Blazers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jerami Grant
|Out
|Quadricep
|Justise Winslow
|Out
|Ankle
|Nassir Little
|Questionable
|Illness
