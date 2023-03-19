The Portland Trail Blazers (31-39) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (37-34) on March 19, 2023.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSC

ROOT Sports NW, BSSC Catch NBA games all season long with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers are shooting 47.9% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 47.2% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Portland has a 24-12 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Clippers are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 22nd.

The Trail Blazers' 114.4 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 112.7 the Clippers allow to opponents.

Portland has put together a 24-9 record in games it scores more than 112.7 points.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Trail Blazers are scoring more points at home (119 per game) than on the road (110.1). But they are also giving up more at home (117.5) than away (114.8).

At home, Portland gives up 117.5 points per game. On the road, it gives up 114.8.

At home the Trail Blazers are collecting 24.4 assists per game, 0.7 more than away (23.7).

Trail Blazers Injuries