The Los Angeles Clippers (37-34) and the Portland Trail Blazers (31-39) are scheduled to meet on Sunday at Moda Center, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Paul George and Anfernee Simons are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ROOT Sports NW and BSSC.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Clippers

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Watch George, Damian Lillard and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Trail Blazers' Last Game

The Trail Blazers dropped their most recent game to the Celtics, 126-112, on Friday. Lillard was their top scorer with 41 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Damian Lillard 41 4 5 1 1 6 Anfernee Simons 17 1 4 1 0 2 Matisse Thybulle 12 1 0 2 0 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Simons gets the Trail Blazers 21.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jusuf Nurkic is the Trail Blazers' top rebounder (9.1 per game), and he produces 13.0 points and 2.8 assists.

The Trail Blazers get 6.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Drew Eubanks.

Shaedon Sharpe gets the Trail Blazers 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Damian Lillard 29.9 5.9 6.4 1.1 0.3 3.7 Jerami Grant 15.6 4.4 2.4 0.7 0.9 2.0 Cameron Reddish 12.4 3.6 2.2 1.4 0.2 1.6 Matisse Thybulle 8.8 3.9 1.5 1.8 0.9 1.8 Trendon Watford 7.9 5.3 3.3 1.4 0.0 0.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.