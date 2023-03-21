How to Watch the Canucks vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two teams on major streaks will clash when the Vancouver Canucks (five straight wins on home ice) host the Vegas Golden Knights (four consecutive victories away) on Tuesday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
Watch along on ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and SportsNet RM as the Golden Knights attempt to defeat the Canucks.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Canucks vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/26/2022
|Golden Knights
|Canucks
|5-1 VAN
|11/21/2022
|Canucks
|Golden Knights
|5-4 VEG
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have given up 256 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- The Canucks have 228 goals this season (3.3 per game), 12th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Canucks are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that stretch.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|67
|33
|55
|88
|41
|52
|43.1%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|68
|26
|40
|66
|44
|47
|54.1%
|Quinn Hughes
|65
|5
|60
|65
|39
|48
|100%
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|68
|34
|27
|61
|19
|27
|-
|Brock Boeser
|61
|13
|33
|46
|18
|19
|39.1%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have allowed 194 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL play.
- The Golden Knights' 227 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Golden Knights have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Chandler Stephenson
|70
|13
|41
|54
|25
|54
|58.4%
|Jack Eichel
|57
|26
|28
|54
|44
|44
|46.3%
|Reilly Smith
|70
|23
|27
|50
|36
|26
|60%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|64
|22
|27
|49
|17
|35
|38.5%
|William Karlsson
|70
|13
|32
|45
|27
|39
|55.7%
