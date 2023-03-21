Two teams on major streaks will clash when the Vancouver Canucks (five straight wins on home ice) host the Vegas Golden Knights (four consecutive victories away) on Tuesday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/26/2022 Golden Knights Canucks 5-1 VAN 11/21/2022 Canucks Golden Knights 5-4 VEG

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have given up 256 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 28th in the NHL.

The Canucks have 228 goals this season (3.3 per game), 12th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Canucks are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 67 33 55 88 41 52 43.1% Jonathan Tanner Miller 68 26 40 66 44 47 54.1% Quinn Hughes 65 5 60 65 39 48 100% Andrei Kuzmenko 68 34 27 61 19 27 - Brock Boeser 61 13 33 46 18 19 39.1%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have allowed 194 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL play.

The Golden Knights' 227 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Golden Knights have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.

Golden Knights Key Players