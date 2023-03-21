Canucks vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (43-21-6) bring a four-game road win streak into a matchup against the Vancouver Canucks (31-33-5), who have won five straight at home, on Tuesday, March 21 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and SportsNet RM.
Canucks vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and SportsNet RM
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-135)
|Canucks (+115)
|6.5
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have been an underdog in 45 games this season, and won 18 (40.0%).
- This season Vancouver has won 11 of its 34 games, or 32.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The Canucks have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Vancouver has played 43 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.
Canucks vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|227 (13th)
|Goals
|228 (12th)
|194 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|256 (28th)
|38 (24th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (9th)
|34 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|62 (28th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Vancouver has hit the over three times.
- The Canucks total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, Canucks' game goal totals average 9.2 goals, equal to their season-long game scoring average.
- The Canucks' 228 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
- The Canucks have allowed 3.7 goals per game, 256 total, which ranks 28th among NHL teams.
- Their 24th-ranked goal differential is -28.
