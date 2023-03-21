The Vegas Golden Knights (43-21-6) bring a four-game road win streak into a matchup against the Vancouver Canucks (31-33-5), who have won five straight at home, on Tuesday, March 21 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and SportsNet RM.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and SportsNet RM

ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and SportsNet RM Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-135) Canucks (+115) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have been an underdog in 45 games this season, and won 18 (40.0%).

This season Vancouver has won 11 of its 34 games, or 32.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The Canucks have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Vancouver has played 43 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 227 (13th) Goals 228 (12th) 194 (10th) Goals Allowed 256 (28th) 38 (24th) Power Play Goals 52 (9th) 34 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 62 (28th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Canucks with DraftKings.

Canucks Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Vancouver has hit the over three times.

The Canucks total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, Canucks' game goal totals average 9.2 goals, equal to their season-long game scoring average.

The Canucks' 228 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

The Canucks have allowed 3.7 goals per game, 256 total, which ranks 28th among NHL teams.

Their 24th-ranked goal differential is -28.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.