The Vegas Golden Knights (43-21-6) will attempt to continue a four-game road win streak when they play the Vancouver Canucks (31-33-5), who have won five straight at home, on Tuesday, March 21 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and SportsNet RM.

In the past 10 contests, the Canucks have registered an 8-2-0 record after scoring 32 total goals (seven power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 22.6%). Their opponents have scored a combined 22 goals in those games.

Here is our prediction for who will capture the victory in Tuesday's game.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this contest expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Canucks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-135)

Golden Knights (-135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.2)

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have earned a record of 12-5-17 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 31-33-5.

In the 26 games Vancouver has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 27 points.

This season the Canucks scored only one goal in 10 games and they lost every time.

When Vancouver has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned four points (2-13-0 record).

The Canucks have scored three or more goals 43 times, earning 63 points from those matchups (29-9-5).

This season, Vancouver has recorded a single power-play goal in 27 games has a record of 12-13-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vancouver is 13-16-3 (29 points).

The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Canucks went 16-14-2 in those contests (34 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 15th 3.24 Goals Scored 3.3 13th 10th 2.77 Goals Allowed 3.71 28th 14th 32 Shots 30.2 22nd 15th 31 Shots Allowed 30.9 14th 14th 21.7% Power Play % 22.6% 10th 17th 79.5% Penalty Kill % 69.5% 32nd

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

