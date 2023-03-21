The Seattle Kraken (38-24-7) bring a five-game road winning streak into a matchup with the Dallas Stars (38-19-13) on Tuesday, March 21 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-165) Kraken (+140) 6.5

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been an underdog in 38 games this season, and won 17 (44.7%).

Seattle has a record of 10-6 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this outing implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Seattle has played 33 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

Kraken vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 240 (8th) Goals 240 (8th) 191 (8th) Goals Allowed 220 (15th) 50 (12th) Power Play Goals 39 (23rd) 37 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 51 (23rd)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle has hit the over in seven of its last 10 games.

The Kraken and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 0.9 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kraken have scored the eighth-most goals (240 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The Kraken have conceded 3.2 goals per game, 220 total, which ranks 15th among league teams.

They have a +20 goal differential, which ranks 11th in the league.

