Damian Lillard and the rest of the Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 117-102 loss to the Clippers (his most recent action) Lillard posted 21 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

Below, we break down Lillard's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 36.5 32.2 32.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 6.6 Assists 7.5 7.2 7.3 PRA 49.5 44.1 45.9 PR 41.5 36.9 38.6 3PM 5.5 4.2 3.8



Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Jazz

Lillard is responsible for taking 19.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.8 per game.

Lillard is averaging 11.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 25.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Lillard's opponents, the Jazz, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 103.4 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 28th in possessions per game with 100.7.

The Jazz allow 117.3 points per contest, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

The Jazz are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 43.3 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Jazz have given up 24.2 per game, seventh in the league.

Allowing 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Jazz are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

Damian Lillard vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 40 60 7 8 9 0 3 11/19/2022 27 13 2 7 1 0 0

