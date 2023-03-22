Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:54 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (31-40) visit the Utah Jazz (35-36) after losing three road games in a row. The Jazz are favored by 5 points in the contest, which tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jazz 119 - Trail Blazers 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz
- Pick ATS: Jazz (- 5)
- Pick OU:
Under (235)
- The Jazz have a 40-31-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 32-38-1 mark from the Trail Blazers.
- Utah (8-8) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5 points or more this season (50%) than Portland (10-10-1) does as a 5+-point underdog (47.6%).
- When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Utah does it more often (57.7% of the time) than Portland (49.3%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Jazz are 17-16, a better tally than the Trail Blazers have posted (12-26) as moneyline underdogs.
Trail Blazers Performance Insights
- At 114.2 points scored per game and 116.1 points conceded, Portland is 15th in the NBA on offense and 18th on defense.
- With 24 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are 22nd in the NBA.
- The Trail Blazers make 13.1 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.1% from beyond the arc, ranking eighth and ninth, respectively, in the league.
- In 2022-23, Portland has taken 58.1% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.5% of Portland's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 32.5% have been 3-pointers.
