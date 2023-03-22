The Portland Trail Blazers (31-40), on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Vivint Arena, will attempt to turn around a six-game losing skid when visiting the Utah Jazz (35-36). This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Jazz vs. Trail Blazers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+

SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Jazz have a +8 scoring differential, putting up 117.4 points per game (sixth in the league) and giving up 117.3 (22nd in the NBA).

The Trail Blazers have been outscored by 1.9 points per game (posting 114.2 points per game, 15th in league, while conceding 116.1 per outing, 18th in NBA) and have a -132 scoring differential.

The teams average 231.6 points per game combined, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

These two teams surrender a combined 233.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Utah has put together a 40-30-1 ATS record so far this year.

Portland is 32-38-1 ATS this year.

Trail Blazers and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +80000 - Jazz +100000 +50000 +390

Looking to place a futures bet on the Trail Blazers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.