Trail Blazers vs. Jazz: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 22
The Portland Trail Blazers (31-40), on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Vivint Arena, will attempt to turn around a six-game losing skid when visiting the Utah Jazz (35-36). This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Jazz vs. Trail Blazers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jazz Moneyline
|Trail Blazers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Jazz (-5)
|235
|-200
|+170
|BetMGM
|Jazz (-5.5)
|235.5
|-200
|+165
|PointsBet
|Jazz (-4)
|233.5
|-179
|+150
|Tipico
|Jazz (-4.5)
|-
|-170
|+145
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Betting Trends
- The Jazz have a +8 scoring differential, putting up 117.4 points per game (sixth in the league) and giving up 117.3 (22nd in the NBA).
- The Trail Blazers have been outscored by 1.9 points per game (posting 114.2 points per game, 15th in league, while conceding 116.1 per outing, 18th in NBA) and have a -132 scoring differential.
- The teams average 231.6 points per game combined, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's total.
- These two teams surrender a combined 233.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Utah has put together a 40-30-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Portland is 32-38-1 ATS this year.
Trail Blazers and Jazz NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Trail Blazers
|+100000
|+80000
|-
|Jazz
|+100000
|+50000
|+390
