Trail Blazers vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (31-40) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a six-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (35-36) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+. The matchup's point total is set at 234.5.
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Jazz
|-4.5
|234.5
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland has combined with its opponent to score more than 234.5 points in 31 of 71 games this season.
- Portland has had an average of 230.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, Portland has put together a 33-38-0 record against the spread.
- The Trail Blazers have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (31.6%) in those contests.
- Portland has a record of 6-14, a 30% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Portland has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Jazz
|36
|50.7%
|117.4
|231.6
|117.3
|233.4
|231.3
|Trail Blazers
|31
|43.7%
|114.2
|231.6
|116.1
|233.4
|229.4
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Portland is 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its last 10 games.
- The Trail Blazers have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.
- Portland has performed better against the spread on the road (17-19-0) than at home (16-19-0) this season.
- The Trail Blazers score an average of 114.2 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 117.3 the Jazz give up.
- When it scores more than 117.3 points, Portland is 19-5 against the spread and 19-5 overall.
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|41-30
|10-12
|42-29
|Trail Blazers
|33-38
|13-14
|35-36
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Jazz
|Trail Blazers
|117.4
|114.2
|6
|15
|31-10
|19-5
|30-11
|19-5
|117.3
|116.1
|22
|18
|18-6
|23-13
|17-7
|22-14
