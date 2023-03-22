The Portland Trail Blazers (31-40) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a six-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (35-36) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+. The matchup's point total is set at 234.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Jazz -4.5 234.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

  • Portland has combined with its opponent to score more than 234.5 points in 31 of 71 games this season.
  • Portland has had an average of 230.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, Portland has put together a 33-38-0 record against the spread.
  • The Trail Blazers have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (31.6%) in those contests.
  • Portland has a record of 6-14, a 30% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Portland has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Total Facts
Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Jazz 36 50.7% 117.4 231.6 117.3 233.4 231.3
Trail Blazers 31 43.7% 114.2 231.6 116.1 233.4 229.4

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

  • Portland is 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its last 10 games.
  • The Trail Blazers have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.
  • Portland has performed better against the spread on the road (17-19-0) than at home (16-19-0) this season.
  • The Trail Blazers score an average of 114.2 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 117.3 the Jazz give up.
  • When it scores more than 117.3 points, Portland is 19-5 against the spread and 19-5 overall.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Jazz and Trail Blazers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Jazz 41-30 10-12 42-29
Trail Blazers 33-38 13-14 35-36

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Jazz Trail Blazers
117.4
Points Scored (PG)
 114.2
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 15
31-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 19-5
30-11
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-5
117.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.1
22
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
18-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 23-13
17-7
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 22-14

