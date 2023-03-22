The Portland Trail Blazers (31-40) will be monitoring four players on the injury report heading into a Wednesday, March 22 game against the Utah Jazz (35-36) at Vivint Arena, which tips at 9:00 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers are coming off of a 117-102 loss to the Clippers in their last game on Sunday. Jusuf Nurkic totaled 23 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Trail Blazers.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jerami Grant PF Out Quadricep 20.5 4.5 2.4 Justise Winslow SF Out Ankle 6.8 5 3.4 Anfernee Simons SG Out Foot 21.1 2.6 4.1 Nassir Little PF Out Concussion 6.2 2.6 1

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Collin Sexton: Out (Hamstring), Jordan Clarkson: Out (Finger)

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+

Trail Blazers Season Insights

The Trail Blazers score an average of 114.2 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 117.3 the Jazz give up.

Portland has put together a 19-5 record in games it scores more than 117.3 points.

In their last 10 games, the Trail Blazers are averaging 109.6 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than their season average (114.2).

Portland knocks down 13.1 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.1. It shoots 37.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 37.3%.

The Trail Blazers average 113.5 points per 100 possessions (11th in league), while allowing 115.2 points per 100 possessions (26th in NBA).

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -5 235

