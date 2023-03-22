The Portland Trail Blazers (31-40) aim to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (35-36) on March 22, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The contest airs on SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Trail Blazers.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Jazz have given up to their opponents (47.4%).

Portland has put together a 23-11 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.4% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fifth.

The Trail Blazers score an average of 114.2 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 117.3 the Jazz give up to opponents.

Portland has put together a 19-5 record in games it scores more than 117.3 points.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Trail Blazers are better offensively, putting up 118.5 points per game, compared to 110.1 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 117.5 points per game at home, and 114.8 on the road.

In 2022-23 Portland is giving up 2.7 more points per game at home (117.5) than on the road (114.8).

At home the Trail Blazers are picking up 24.4 assists per game, 0.7 more than away (23.7).

Trail Blazers Injuries