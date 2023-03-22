Jusuf Nurkic is a player to watch when the Portland Trail Blazers (31-40) and the Utah Jazz (35-36) go head to head at Vivint Arena on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

Game Day: Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, March 22 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Trail Blazers' Last Game

On Sunday, in their last game, the Trail Blazers fell to the Clippers 117-102. With 23 points, Nurkic was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jusuf Nurkic 23 11 5 0 2 2 Damian Lillard 21 7 9 1 1 1 Anfernee Simons 16 3 6 1 1 1

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Nurkic is posting a team-best 9.2 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 13.2 points and 2.8 assists, making 51.7% of his shots from the field.

The Trail Blazers receive 6.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Drew Eubanks.

The Trail Blazers get 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Shaedon Sharpe.

Trendon Watford is posting 6.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 55.6% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Damian Lillard 29.5 6.3 6.6 0.9 0.4 3.6 Jerami Grant 13.2 3.9 2.1 0.6 0.9 1.9 Cameron Reddish 11.4 3.6 2.1 1.4 0.4 1.4 Trendon Watford 8.9 4.9 2.6 1.3 0.0 0.5 Matisse Thybulle 7.9 4.0 1.5 1.7 0.7 1.3

