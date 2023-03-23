The Vancouver Canucks will host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, March 23, with the Sharks having lost seven consecutive games.

Catch the action on ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CA as the Canucks attempt to take down the Sharks.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CA
  • Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/27/2022 Canucks Sharks 6-2 VAN
12/7/2022 Sharks Canucks 6-5 (F/OT) VAN
11/27/2022 Sharks Canucks 4-3 (F/OT) VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

  • The Canucks rank 27th in goals against, allowing 260 total goals (3.7 per game) in league play.
  • The Canucks' 231 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Canucks have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 30 goals during that span.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Elias Pettersson 68 33 56 89 42 53 43.2%
Jonathan Tanner Miller 69 28 41 69 44 47 53.9%
Quinn Hughes 66 5 62 67 40 49 100%
Andrei Kuzmenko 69 34 27 61 19 27 -
Brock Boeser 62 13 33 46 19 20 39.1%

Sharks Stats & Trends

  • The Sharks have given up 268 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 30th in the NHL.
  • With 203 goals (2.9 per game), the Sharks have the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Sharks are 1-6-3 (40.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Sharks have given up 46 goals (4.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that span.

Sharks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Erik Karlsson 71 22 65 87 88 70 0%
Logan Couture 71 24 36 60 29 64 46.5%
Tomas Hertl 68 19 37 56 36 41 54.5%
Alexander Barabanov 66 15 32 47 35 28 33.3%
Kevin Labanc 61 12 16 28 22 32 50%

