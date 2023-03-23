The Vancouver Canucks will host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, March 23, with the Sharks having lost seven consecutive games.

Catch the action on ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CA as the Canucks attempt to take down the Sharks.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Canucks vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/27/2022 Canucks Sharks 6-2 VAN 12/7/2022 Sharks Canucks 6-5 (F/OT) VAN 11/27/2022 Sharks Canucks 4-3 (F/OT) VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks rank 27th in goals against, allowing 260 total goals (3.7 per game) in league play.

The Canucks' 231 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Canucks have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 30 goals during that span.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 68 33 56 89 42 53 43.2% Jonathan Tanner Miller 69 28 41 69 44 47 53.9% Quinn Hughes 66 5 62 67 40 49 100% Andrei Kuzmenko 69 34 27 61 19 27 - Brock Boeser 62 13 33 46 19 20 39.1%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks have given up 268 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 30th in the NHL.

With 203 goals (2.9 per game), the Sharks have the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Sharks are 1-6-3 (40.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Sharks have given up 46 goals (4.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that span.

Sharks Key Players