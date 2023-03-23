How to Watch the Canucks vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vancouver Canucks will host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, March 23, with the Sharks having lost seven consecutive games.
Catch the action on ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CA as the Canucks attempt to take down the Sharks.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Canucks vs. Sharks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/27/2022
|Canucks
|Sharks
|6-2 VAN
|12/7/2022
|Sharks
|Canucks
|6-5 (F/OT) VAN
|11/27/2022
|Sharks
|Canucks
|4-3 (F/OT) VAN
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks rank 27th in goals against, allowing 260 total goals (3.7 per game) in league play.
- The Canucks' 231 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Canucks have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 30 goals during that span.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|68
|33
|56
|89
|42
|53
|43.2%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|69
|28
|41
|69
|44
|47
|53.9%
|Quinn Hughes
|66
|5
|62
|67
|40
|49
|100%
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|69
|34
|27
|61
|19
|27
|-
|Brock Boeser
|62
|13
|33
|46
|19
|20
|39.1%
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks have given up 268 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- With 203 goals (2.9 per game), the Sharks have the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Sharks are 1-6-3 (40.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Sharks have given up 46 goals (4.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that span.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Erik Karlsson
|71
|22
|65
|87
|88
|70
|0%
|Logan Couture
|71
|24
|36
|60
|29
|64
|46.5%
|Tomas Hertl
|68
|19
|37
|56
|36
|41
|54.5%
|Alexander Barabanov
|66
|15
|32
|47
|35
|28
|33.3%
|Kevin Labanc
|61
|12
|16
|28
|22
|32
|50%
