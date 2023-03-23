The San Jose Sharks (19-37-15) will attempt to break a seven-game losing streak when they square off against the Vancouver Canucks (31-34-5) on the road on Thursday, March 23 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CA.

Over the past 10 contests for the Canucks (7-3-0), their offense has put up 30 goals while their defense has given up 22 goals. They have registered 30 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored seven goals (23.3%).

Before watching this matchup, here is a peek at which club we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Canucks vs. Sharks Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Canucks 4, Sharks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-175)

Canucks (-175) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Canucks (-1.7)

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have finished 12-5-17 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 31-34-5.

Vancouver is 12-12-3 (27 points) in its 27 games decided by one goal.

In the 10 games this season the Canucks scored just one goal, they lost every time.

Vancouver has scored a pair of goals in 15 games this season (2-13-0 record, four points).

The Canucks are 29-10-5 in the 44 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 63 points).

In the 28 games when Vancouver has scored a single power-play goal, it went 12-14-2 to record 26 points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 13-17-3 (29 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents 32 times, and went 16-14-2 (34 points).

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 12th 3.3 Goals Scored 2.86 25th 28th 3.71 Goals Allowed 3.77 30th 20th 30.3 Shots 30 24th 14th 30.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 10th 22.8% Power Play % 18.2% 27th 32nd 70% Penalty Kill % 82.8% 5th

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CA

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

