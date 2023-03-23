Canucks vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vancouver Canucks (31-34-5) host the San Jose Sharks (19-37-15), who have lost seven straight, on Thursday, March 23 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CA.
Canucks vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CA
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-165)
|Sharks (+140)
|7
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have been favored on the moneyline 20 times this season, and have finished 12-8 in those games.
- Vancouver has a record of 6-3 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Canucks have an implied win probability of 62.3%.
- In 44 of 70 matches this season, Vancouver and its opponent have combined to finish above 7 goals.
Canucks vs. Sharks Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|231 (12th)
|Goals
|203 (24th)
|260 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|268 (30th)
|53 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (26th)
|62 (28th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|37 (8th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- Vancouver hit the over in three of its last 10 games.
- The Canucks have had an average of 6.7 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this game's over/under.
- During the past 10 games, the Canucks have scored 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Canucks offense's 231 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
- The Canucks are ranked 27th in total goals against, conceding 3.7 goals per game (260 total) in league play.
- The team is ranked 24th in goal differential at -29.
