The Vancouver Canucks (31-34-5) host the San Jose Sharks (19-37-15), who have lost seven straight, on Thursday, March 23 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CA.

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-165) Sharks (+140) 7

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have been favored on the moneyline 20 times this season, and have finished 12-8 in those games.

Vancouver has a record of 6-3 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Canucks have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

In 44 of 70 matches this season, Vancouver and its opponent have combined to finish above 7 goals.

Canucks vs. Sharks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 231 (12th) Goals 203 (24th) 260 (27th) Goals Allowed 268 (30th) 53 (8th) Power Play Goals 34 (26th) 62 (28th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 37 (8th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

Vancouver hit the over in three of its last 10 games.

The Canucks have had an average of 6.7 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this game's over/under.

During the past 10 games, the Canucks have scored 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Canucks offense's 231 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

The Canucks are ranked 27th in total goals against, conceding 3.7 goals per game (260 total) in league play.

The team is ranked 24th in goal differential at -29.

