Kraken vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Kraken (39-24-7) bring a six-game road win streak into a matchup with the Nashville Predators (35-26-8) on Thursday, March 23 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.
Kraken vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-130)
|Predators (+110)
|6
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken are 21-10 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Seattle has a 16-5 record (winning 76.2% of its games).
- The Kraken have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Seattle and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 44 of 70 games this season.
Kraken vs. Predators Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|245 (6th)
|Goals
|194 (28th)
|224 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|203 (12th)
|39 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (24th)
|52 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|42 (12th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle hit the over in seven of its last 10 games.
- The Kraken and their opponents have averaged 6.5 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Kraken are putting up 0.8 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Kraken offense's 245 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked sixth in the NHL this year.
- The Kraken are ranked 16th in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 224 total goals (3.2 per game).
- The team is ranked 12th in goal differential at +21.
