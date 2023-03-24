Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 24
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (34-38) are favored (by 4.5 points) to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bulls 115 - Trail Blazers 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Bulls
- Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (222)
- The Trail Blazers (33-38-1 ATS) have covered the spread 51.4% of the time, 5.6% less often than the Bulls (37-35-0) this season.
- As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Portland is 12-13-1 against the spread compared to the 9-6 ATS record Chicago racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.
- Chicago's games have gone over the total 40.3% of the time this season (29 out of 72), less often than Portland's games have (36 out of 72).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bulls are 17-14, while the Trail Blazers are 13-26 as moneyline underdogs.
Trail Blazers Performance Insights
- Portland is 15th in the NBA in points scored (114.4 per game) and 18th in points conceded (116.1).
- This season the Trail Blazers are ranked 22nd in the NBA in assists at 24.1 per game.
- The Trail Blazers make 13.1 3-pointers per game and shoot 37% from beyond the arc, ranking eighth and 10th, respectively, in the league.
- Portland takes 58.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 41.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.6% of Portland's baskets are 2-pointers, and 32.4% are 3-pointers.
