The Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) welcome in the Chicago Bulls (34-38) after dropping four home games in a row. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, March 24, 2023.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Bulls vs. Trail Blazers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls have a +46 scoring differential, putting up 113.2 points per game (20th in the league) and giving up 112.5 (10th in the NBA).

The Trail Blazers put up 114.4 points per game (15th in league) while giving up 116.1 per contest (18th in NBA). They have a -120 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The teams average 227.6 points per game combined, 6.1 more points than this game's total.

These two teams surrender 228.6 points per game combined, 7.1 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Chicago has compiled a 35-36-1 ATS record so far this year.

Portland has covered 33 times in 72 matchups with a spread this year.

Trail Blazers and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +80000 - Bulls +100000 +30000 +300

Looking to place a futures bet on the Trail Blazers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.