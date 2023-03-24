The Chicago Bulls (34-38) are just 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game road win streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI. The point total is set at 226.5 for the matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -2.5 226.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland has combined with its opponents to score more than 226.5 points in 48 of 72 games this season.

Portland's outings this season have a 230.5-point average over/under, four more points than this game's point total.

Portland is 34-38-0 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have been victorious in 13, or 33.3%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Portland has a record of 13-22, a 37.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Portland has a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Bulls vs Trail Blazers Total Facts Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 35 48.6% 113.2 227.6 112.5 228.6 228.4 Trail Blazers 48 66.7% 114.4 227.6 116.1 228.6 229.5

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Trail Blazers have hit the over six times.

This season, Portland is 16-19-0 at home against the spread (.457 winning percentage). On the road, it is 18-19-0 ATS (.486).

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 114.4 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 112.5 the Bulls give up to opponents.

Portland has put together a 24-10 ATS record and a 25-9 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Bulls and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 37-35 13-14 30-42 Trail Blazers 34-38 17-19 36-36

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bulls Trail Blazers 113.2 Points Scored (PG) 114.4 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 22-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-10 21-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 25-9 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.1 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 28-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 19-9 26-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 19-9

