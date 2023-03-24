The Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) will try to stop a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Chicago Bulls (34-38) on March 24, 2023 at Moda Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Watch Bulls vs. Trail Blazers with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers are shooting 47.8% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 46.6% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

Portland is 28-16 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.

The Trail Blazers score only 1.9 more points per game (114.4) than the Bulls allow (112.5).

Portland has put together a 25-9 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

The Trail Blazers average more points per game at home (118.5) than on the road (110.6), but also concede more at home (117.5) than away (114.8).

Portland allows 117.5 points per game at home, and 114.8 away.

This year the Trail Blazers are averaging more assists at home (24.4 per game) than away (23.8).

Trail Blazers Injuries